Umrah agency, director charged with failing to comply with TTPM award order

SEREMBAN: A company handling Umrah package and its director were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with failing to comply with an order by the Malaysian Consumer Claims Tribunal (TTPM) to pay claims totalling RM41,920 to two women.

The company, Persada Oasis Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, represented by its director Mohd Firdaus Ahmad, 38, pleaded guilty to the charge before Magistrate Nor Hafiza Ishak.

They were charged with failing to comply with the TTPM award order for the company to pay RM27,880 and RM14,040 in claims made by the two women within 14 days from the date the award was issued, which was June 27, 2023.

The offence was allegedly committed at the TTPM office here on July 26, 2023

The charge was framed under Section 117(1) of the Consumer Protection Act 1999 which provides a maximum fine of RM10,000 or imprisonment for up to two years or both, if found guilty.

The prosecution was conducted by the Prosecuting Officer from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Khairul Azman Rosli, while Mohd Firdaus was unrepresented.

The court set Feb 22 for the mention of the case and sentencing. - Bernama