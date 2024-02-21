Up to 50% discount on selected traffic summoses for visitors at Central Zone Madani Rakyat programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The reduction of up to 50 per cent in compound payment for traffic offences offered by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to visitors at the Central Zone Madani Rakyat Programme is only for selected offences.

According to the official Malaysia Madani Facebook page, the discount rate is not applicable for 10 offences, which include accidents, court cases, heavy vehicle-related offences, overtaking and using the emergency lane.

Others are running the red light, overtaking at double lines, exhaust modifications, and Op Selamat summonses and other non-compoundable offences.

Payments can only be made at the site of the programme, subject to terms and conditions,“ according to the post.

The MadanI Rakyat Programme for the central zone is scheduled to be held from Feb 23 to 25 at the Kuala Selangor Sports Complex, Selangor. -Bernama