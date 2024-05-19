Upgrading of Federal Road FT3210 in Hulu Langat to benefit 52,000 users - Nanta

HULU LANGAT: The upgrading project for Federal Road FT3210 from Jalan Dato Alias to the Batu 9 intersection in Hulu Langat, expected to be completed by mid-2026, will benefit 52,000 road users daily.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the RM123.66 million project was initially scheduled for completion in 2025 but had to be extended due to land acquisition and utility relocation issues.

“This aims to reduce congestion and ensure the comfort and safety of users because this area is developing, and the existing road can no longer accommodate the increasing traffic,” he told reporters after inspecting the project site here today.

Nanta said the site visit aimed to ensure the project was completed according to schedule, with a focus on workplace safety for all projects under the Works Ministry.

The project was approved under the Fourth Rolling Plan of the 11th Malaysia Plan to ease traffic congestion, especially during peak hours, from Hulu Langat towards Kuala Lumpur.

The project, which began on Aug 6, 2021, includes upgrading the road starting from the Taman Suntex junction for one kilometre and another kilometre from the Batu 9 intersection to the Jalan Dato Alias intersection, transforming the single two-lane road into a dual-carriageway with four lanes.

This includes constructing a two-lane one-way flyover from Hulu Langat to Cheras and replacing the Sungai Sering Bridge.

Nanta also inspected locations frequently affected by flash floods along FT3210, particularly at the entrance to the Hulu Langat industrial area at Section 2.45 (Stor Gas Pusaka) and Section 5.45 (Bukit Nanding Petronas).

For Section 2.45, he said the ministry’s Facility Management Division had approved an allocation of RM50,000 in February for cleaning the waterlogged and silt-filled sewers, which was completed on April 3.

For a long-term solution, the division has directed the District Public Works Department (JKR) and local authorities to coordinate with the relevant agencies to address soil erosion issues and clean the sewer outlets at these locations to prevent flash floods.

To address flash flood incidents in the Bukit Nanding Petronas area, Nanta said the Hulu Langat JKR has applied for the road maintenance estimation (APJ) for 2024 for upgrading drainage works, with an estimated cost of RM2 million.

However, he said the district JKR will continue discussions with the Drainage and Irrigation Department and the local authorities for a long-term solution.

As of May this year, the Works Ministry has approved a total of RM18.36 million under the APJ for the Hulu Langat JKR to carry out road maintenance works.