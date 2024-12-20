Johor fully recovers from floods

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor has fully recovered from the floods after the last relief centre at Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak in Segamat was closed today.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said that the centre, which had been open since Nov 29, housing 36 evacuees from 11 families, was closed at 6 pm.

“All the victims were allowed to return to their homes when the situation was deemed safe.

“Additionally, only the Sungai Paya Dato station in Mersing has surpassed the danger level, with a reading of 2.51 metres (rising trend),” he said in a statement.

Azmi also said that the weather in all 10 districts in Johor is forecast to be cloudy this afternoon.