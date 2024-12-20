Kelantan police fear no flak, threats on cross-border ban

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police confirmed that they have received various threats following the Malaysia-Thailand cross-border ban on anyone using illegal routes that came into effect on Dec 1.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the threats began trickling in as soon as its enforcement began.

He did not elaborate on the kind of threat received, saying that police would not compromise on this intimidation because public order and national security must be maintained.

“In this matter (cross-border ban), some support it, and some don’t, but its implementation must continue for the sake of the sovereignty of this country.

“Although only a few quarters have issued threats, I and the team will not be intimidated at all,” he said after the Imarah Masjid programme with the community at the Raudhatul Muttaqin Mosque in Kemumin here today.

In November, Mohd Yusoff reportedly announced that police would detain any Malaysians who use illegal routes to cross the Malaysia-Thailand border, especially along Sungai Golok, starting this month under Section 5 (2) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963.