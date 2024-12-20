IPOH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today firmly stated that he did not interfere with the court’s decision to acquit and discharge Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor from charges related to money laundering and tax evasion.

Anwar said such decisions are solely within the court’s authority and stressed that those dissatisfied with the ruling should not draw comparisons between his administration and the previous government’s handling of legal matters.

“I have not met with any judge, nor have I engaged in discussions with the Chief Justice regarding court decisions,“ he said.

“We fully respect the court’s ruling. If an appeal is necessary, that will be the decision of the Attorney- General,“ Anwar told reporters after the launch of the book, Lim Kit Siang: ‘Malaysian First’ Volume 1 and 2, here today.

Yesterday, the Kuala Lumpur High Court acquitted and discharged Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, from 12 charges related to money laundering and five counts of failing to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

Judge K. Muniandy granted Rosmah’s application to quash all charges against her.

However, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) today filed an appeal against the court’s decision.

In other developments, Anwar said the appointment of Tun Musa Aman as Yang Di-Pertua Negeri of Sabah falls within the jurisdiction of the state and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

While acknowledging the appointment, Anwar stressed that he could not overstep constitutional boundaries, as outlined in the Federal Constitution.

“Did the Prime Minister not know? The Prime Minister knows. It was referred to me. But even with my knowledge, I respect the Constitution and its limits (of the Prime Minister’s powers).

“Now that the Agong has given his consent, what is my stance? I accept the Agong’s decision and pray for the best, hoping that Tun Musa Aman will serve as a good Governor for Sabah,” he said.

Anwar said the court’s decision to acquit Musa of corruption and money laundering charges in 2020 was made during the tenure of the previous government.