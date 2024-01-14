USM Engineering Campus computer lab catches fire

NIBONG TEBAL: A computer laboratory at the Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Engineering Campus, here, was 60 per cent destroyed in a fire incident today.

However, there were no injuries reported, as there was no one in the laboratory at the time of the incident.

The Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre said that it received an emergency call at 10.10am and the team of the Nibong Tebal Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, the fire department found that the computer laboratory was engulfed in flames.

“The fire department put out the fire, which destroyed more than 60 per cent of the laboratory. The fire was brought under control at 10.4 am, from spreading to other buildings,” he said, here today.

He said that the cause of the fire and the estimated loss are still under investigation. - Bernama