Utilise rural libraries as community centres to strengthen unity: Aaron

KUDAT: National Unity Minister Datuk Seri Aaron Ago Dagang has urged the public to utilise 506 rural libraries nationwide as hubs for community activities and strengthening unity.

To achieve this goal, he said the ministry is actively implementing various programmes, including ‘Klik eUsahawan’ in 10 rural library locations nationwide in collaboration with the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

He said this programme aimed to nurture young entrepreneurs and help promote entrepreneurial products through social media.

“I would like to announce that the ministry will adopt the ‘popularising libraries’ approach to enhance the role of libraries in shaping the Malaysia MADANI society.

“This effort will focus on empowering rural libraries by improving internet access and ICT facilities. Additionally, the National Library will conduct studies on the effectiveness of rural libraries in local community development,” he said here today.

He said this in his speech when officiating the new Kampung Kumbatang Rural Library building, with Sabah Assistant Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Harun Durabi also present.

Speaking to reporters later, Aaron said Sabah has 51 rural libraries capable of acting as catalysts for unity and transformation in the community.

“We know internet access can be challenging in rural and remote areas, but in rural libraries like the one in Kampung Kumbatang here, we offer internet connectivity. This enables residents, especially youth, to do school work and engage in online businesses and other activities.

“All programmes are implemented here and rural libraries serve as a vital community centre, fostering stronger unity among the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aaron said the National Library implemented over 60,000 reading promotion and information literacy programmes last year.

“This ministry is committed to enhancing the implementation of reading promotion programmes to cultivate a knowledgable and highly educated society,” he said.-Bernama