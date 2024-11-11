Nine provide statements to police in UPNM bullying investigation

PETALING JAYA: The police have recorded statements from nine individuals as part of the investigation into a recent bullying case at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM).

Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa, said the respective statements have been gathered from the 19-year-old male victim and eight additional individuals since a report was lodged on November 8.

“We will be recording the statement of the suspect, a senior cadet at the university, at Cheras police headquarters later today. We are investigating (the case) under Section 325 of the Penal Code,” he told The Star.

He urged the public to avoid speculating on the incident, saying: “Let the police investigate the case thoroughly.”

The report lodged on November 8 describes the victim, a first-year cadet suffering major injuries after allegedly being stepped on by a Year 3 student during a field roll call on October 21.

“The victim, aged 19, is reported to have suffered fractured ribs and spine after being stepped on by a Year 3 student.

“The victim is still being treated for the injuries,“ he was quoted as saying.

Defence minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin affirmed that the ministry has zero tolerance for any form of bullying.

“Such incidents should not have happened and they have tarnished the image of UPNM and other institutions of higher learning.

“We are leaving the matter for the police to investigate, and I, along with the ministry, will give our full cooperation,” he said.

In a related incident, another UPNM cadet, Amirul Iskandar Norhanizan, 22, appeared before the Sessions Court on November 8 to answer charges of voluntarily causing hurt with a hot steam iron.

Amirul pleaded not guilty to injuring Muhammad Salman Mohd Saiful Surash, 20, in a dormitory room at the military academy on October 22.

