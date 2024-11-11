Lipis second district hit by floods in Pahang

KUANTAN: The number of flood victims in the state continues to increase, with Lipis being the latest district to be affected by the disaster.

Based on the Social Welfare Department’s( JKM) InfoBecana, Lipis is the second district hit by the floods, with 218 victims from 61 families evacuated to two relief centres (PPS) as of 9 am today, most of them, totalling 133 victims, at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kechaui Tui.

In Raub, which is the first district in Pahang hit by the floods, the number of victims increased to 223 victims (66 families) at six PPS today, from 99 victims (25 families) recorded yesterday.

The six PPS are at the Kampung Tok Machang Community Hall, Kampung Pintu Padang Mosque, Pusat Kegiatan Kemas Gali, Kampung Ulu Gali Multi-purpose Hall, Sekolah Menengah Agama Al-Fallah Batu Talam and Kampung Sungai Pasu Community Hall.

“The total number of evacuees in the flood-affected districts of Lipis and Raub, in Pahang, as of 9 am today, is 441 victims from 127 families at eight PPS,“ it said.

Meanwhile, based on the website infobanjir.water.gov.my, six rivers in Pahang have reached the alert level, namely Sungai Jelai at Jeram Bungor, Sungai Jelai Kuala Medang, Sungai Jelai Jeti Lipis, Sungai Dong at Kampung Peruas (Raub), Sungai Luit at Kampung Subuh (Maran) and Sungai Mentiga at the Chini Bridge (Pekan).