UTM to utilise local lecturers for first AI Faculty

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) is set to rely entirely on local lecturers for its first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Faculty in the country, located at the UTM Kuala Lumpur Campus.

According to UTM Vice-Chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Fauzi Ismail, the institution has identified over 100 qualified lecturers in the field to teach the inaugural cohort of Bachelor of Science in AI degree students, scheduled to commence in October.

“In fact, at UTM, we have had a Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics since 2007. So, the expertise has been available for quite some time now.

“Currently, we are in the process of engaging with industry partners who are willing to contribute as lecturers because the curriculum we are implementing involves AI and industry infusion. This is crucial so that future students in this field understand the career prospects after completing their studies,” he stated in an interview with Bernama.

He made these remarks after appearing as a guest speaker on Bernama TV’s ‘Ruang Bicara’ show.

When asked about UTM’s preparations to commence AI studies, Ahmad Fauzi explained that the university plans to set up 10 high-tech laboratories for learning purposes.

He also anticipated a high demand for AI studies based on his observations.

“At the moment, we will accept around 120 local students who will be the pioneer group for a three-year study programme. We expect towards the end to have around 300 students,“ he said.

He further explained that interested individuals can apply through the UPU online application system, which will be open soon.

The establishment of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Faculty, officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on May 10 at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), is an initiative aimed at expediting the development of skilled workforce in Malaysia, particularly in this field.