Validity period for media certification cards updated - JaPen

PUTRAJAYA: The validity period of the Media Certification Card (KPM) for Malaysians working for international media in the country has been updated from one to two years, effective today, says the Malaysian Information Department (JaPen).

JaPen in a statement today, said, however, that the KPM validity period for non-Malaysians working with international media and on a long-term visit to Malaysia, would only be one year.

The KPM’s validity period for government official media practitioners and local media, including online media, is two years.

For media practitioners who have annual contracts with media organizations, such as freelance staff like stringers who need to renew their contracts annually, the validity period is one year.

The validity period of KPM is set at six months for online media practitioners who are newly registered with JaPen.

“This period is to ensure that these online media operate actively, legitimately, and do not spread disinformation. After that, the approval period given is the same as the designated categories.

“This validity period will take effect immediately (March 7, 2024),“ read the statement.

According to JaPen, KPM holders with active validity periods can apply for renewal after their KPM expires.

All applications for registration of new media agencies and other MAC applications are subject to the new MAC validity period as stipulated above.

The guidelines that have been set as posted on the FAQ link at https://emedia.penerangan.gov.my/faq are still in effect and subject to all JaPen KPM holders.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil had requested JaPen to reevaluate the validity period of the KPM for international and online media. - Bernama