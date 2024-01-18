‘Vital for PwD to be registered with Social Welfare Dept’

PETALING JAYA: A persons with disabilities (PwD) advocate has encouraged individuals in the group to register with the Social Welfare Department, as failure to do so could result in them losing out on numerous government initiatives.

Sakinah Bibi Nagoor, who is former Petaling Jaya Zone 6 city councillor, welcomed recent initiatives announced by Transport Minister Anthony Loke granting PwD complimentary rides on all Prasarana Malaysia Berhad trains and buses, beginning next month.

“We commend the government’s efforts to enhance accessibility for PwD. It will have a positive impact on our mobility within the public transport system.

“While the initiative for free rides on trains and buses is commendable, it should also be extended to lower fares on e-hailing services as many PwD face high charges when using them.”

Sakinah said while there are currently 685,602 PwD registered in the country, the figure is small as many were unregistered, adding that registering with the department would facilitate data collection and ensure government assistance is provided to PwD in a more organised and targeted manner.

“Registration will help PwD obtain the help they require, including access to designated parking spaces and specialist facilities.

“Since 2020, the PWD registration process has been simplified and we can now have any medical practitioner sign our registration forms. This represents a positive shift from the previous policy, which restricted signatories to government doctors only.”

She also said PwD now have the flexibility to obtain disability verification from either government or private doctors and medical practitioners registered with the National Specialist Register and Malaysia Medical Council.

The registration process for PwD has also been made convenient, allowing individuals to register at any of the department’s offices or online through the PwD registration form that is accessible at www.oku.jkm.gov.my.

She said the primary reason for the low number of registrations among PwD is the stigma they associate with being called a PwD.

“Many PwD hesitate to register due to the fear of being perceived as burdensome, particularly after officially being registered.

“The significance of their self-acceptance highlights the importance of embracing their identity without the weight of societal prejudices.”

Sakinah emphasised the importance for PwD to disregard external perceptions and cultivate self-confidence, adding that initiatives such as the complimentary rides on Prasarana transportation services would contribute to an increase in PwD registrations.

“The initiative is poised to bring about positive changes, particularly among PwD residing in urban areas.

“However, its impact may be limited for those in rural areas. Therefore, I call on e-hailing services and taxis to be more accommodating and accessible for PwD in such areas.”

While registration for visible and non-visible disabilities within the PwD category is not compulsory, Sakinah said registration opens doors to government assistance and benefits.

“Such support includes opportunities like scholarships or educational schemes aimed at facilitating tertiary education for PwD.

“We thank the government for actively stepping up its initiatives to enhance public awareness and understanding regarding matters related to PwD.”