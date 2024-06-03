VMY 2024: Gateways at 13 entry points to Melaka to welcome visitors

MELAKA: The Melaka government has constructed the 13 Poetry Gateways (Gerbang Pantun) to welcome tourists and visitors in conjunction with Visit Melaka Year 2024 (VMY 2024).

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the 13 locations in three local authorities in the state involved Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ), Alor Gajah Municipal Council (MPAG) and Jasin Municipal Council (MPJ).

“At MPHTJ, the gateway is located at the junction of Padang Keladi-Ayer Keroh while in MPAG, it is at the Simpang Ampat roundabout, Kuala Linggi bridge, Lubok China roundabout, Tebong junction, Kendong junction, the junction of Kuala Ina and Pulau Sebang.

“In MPJ, they are located at Bandar Jasin Bistari, Jasin toll , Umbai town, Alor Gajah-Melaka Tengah-Jasin Highway (AMJ) at Sungai Rambai, Asahan and Simpang Bekoh,” he told the Melaka State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

He was replying to a question by Leng Chau Yen (PH-Banda Hilir) who wanted to know the places that have the gateways in Melaka.

Answering a supplementary question posed by Leng regarding the production of a book of poetries for the future generations, Ab Rauf said the Tun Perak Institute (ITP) was in the final stages of publishing the book.

He said the state government has also created a Melaka Poetry Gateway website that stores a collection of poetries produced in the state through competitions held at village, school and government department levels.

He said the production of poetries also received favourable response from the non-Malay community in the competitions held.-Bernama