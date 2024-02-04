Wan Azizah presents 200 food baskets to needy women, single mothers in Bandar Tun Razak

KUALA LUMPUR: Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix) today presented 200 food baskets to needy women and single mothers to aid them in their preparations for Aidilfitri.

“Today we distributed 200 food baskets, which include items such as raya cookies and 200 copies of the Quran, to recipients around the Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary constituency.

“I would like to thank HRD Corp and Yayasan Restu for having contributed a lot to making this programme a success,“ the prime minister’s wife told reporters during the “Tautan Kasih Ramadan Bandar Tun Razak” programme at the Ibnu Khaldun Mosque here.

Also present were HRD Corp chief human resources officer Siti Suryati Kama Asnawi and Yayasan Restu corporate communications director Norashikin Abdul Latiff.

At the event, Dr Wan Azizah also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the residents’ representative council of the Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary constituency and the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) regarding the cleanliness blueprint and rating of the Kuala Lumpur area.

The MoU aims to ensure that each strategic partner is aware of their responsibilities and collaborates with DBKL to carry out its clean-up activities.

Meanwhile, one of the recipients, Aida Abdullah, 51, expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the assistance, stating that it could somewhat reduce her burdens in preparing for Aidilfitri.

“Alhamdulillah, today I received a food basket containing kitchen items and Raya cookies, which helps me prepare for the upcoming Aidilfitri,“ she said.

Zulhayati Mamat, 49, hoped that such a programme would continue to be implemented in the future to provide continuous assistance to those in need. -Bernama