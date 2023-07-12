Wan Rosdy: Smart systems, green tech embedded in new Pahang administrative complex

KUANTAN: Pahang’s new Sultan Ahmad Shah Administrative Centre (PPSAS) located in the new satellite city of KotaSAS, uses state-of-the-art green technology and smart building systems in its construction.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix) said the construction of the iconic complex comprising four main blocks at a cost of RM415.52 million, was also inspired by the state coat of arms.

“PPSAS houses the entire state government administration with the application of smart buildings with security features such as facial recognition.

“PPSAS also adopts the preservation of the environment as decreed by His Majesty (the King) who wants every development in the state to be compliant with the environment, social and governance (ESG),” he said while speaking at the PPSAS inauguration.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah graced the ceremony, with his children also in attendance.

In addition, Wan Rosdy also described the construction of PPSAS as appropriate, so as to replace Wisma Sri Pahang in the centre of Kuantan city, which ‘has been operating’ for more than five decades since 1970.

“The existing building is currently in a very unsatisfactory state and it is not economical to maintain or repair. The increase in employees every year results in space constraints and not conducive for all civil servants on duty,” he said.

In this regard, Wan Rosdy said the existence of PPSAS is expected to increase the productivity and service quality of civil servants towards the balance of development and sustainability of the state.

In his speech, Wan Rosdy also informed that as of Dec 3, the Pahang government managed to collect revenue of RM1.164 billion, surpassing the target of RM1.083 billion set this year, as well as maintaining the collection performance of over RM1 billion for two consecutive years. -Bernama