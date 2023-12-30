Warehouse storing hardware gutted, two workers hurt

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Two workers were injured with one badly burnt after a warehouse storing hardware supplies located on Jalan Permatang Janggus, Permatang Pauh caught fire this morning.

A spokesman for the Penang Fire and Rescue Department’s operations centre said the burns victim was a 50-year-old Myanmar man while another 30-year-old local woman only suffered minor injuries.

He said the man sustained 70 per cent burns on his limbs and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“Firefighters received an emergency call at 11.05 am informing them of a fire at a 300x300 square feet warehouse, where about 80 per cent of it had burnt.

“A total of 41 personnel from the Penanti, Perai, Bandar Perda, Bertam and Sungai Bakap fire stations were rushed to the location to put out the blaze with the help of a volunteer fire brigade,” he said.

He said the fire, which also gutted two trucks, three cars and two motorcycles, was completely extinguished at 1.20 pm and the operation ended at 6.45 pm, while the total loss and the cause of the fire were still under investigation. - Bernama