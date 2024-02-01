Water supply disruption: Penang prepares 10 jumbo water tanks in each district

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang government, in collaboration with the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP), will provide jumbo water tanks in each district to prepare for the water supply disruption from Jan 10 to 13.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said PBAPP will rent 10 jumbo water tanks with a capacity of 20,000 to 30,000 litres to fill up all static tanks in public places.

He added that the PBAPP would also send eight tanker trucks to the affected hospitals and dialysis centres.

“The Seberang Prai City Council (MBSP) and Penang Island City Council (MBPP) will also deploy tankers to deliver water according to the set schedule.

“Thirty-five volunteer fire brigades (PBS) in each district, including the Parit Buntar PBS, will assist in this operation and mobilise their equipment to the locations designated for water supply distribution,“ he told reporters after inspecting the preparations of the Juru PBS to face the scheduled water disruptions today. Bukit Tengah assemblyman Gooi Hsiao Leung was also in attendance.

However, he urged residents to store an adequate amount of water and not to make last-minute preparations.

Chow said the disruptions will take place to allow PBAPP to replace two 1,200-millimetre main control valves at the Sungai Dua water treatment plant, which supplies 85 per cent of water to consumers in Penang. -Bernama