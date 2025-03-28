No Malaysians reported injured in Myanmar, Thailand quake

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia, through its embassies in Yangon and Bangkok, is closely monitoring the aftermath of the powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said preliminary checks by the Malaysian Embassy in Yangon confirmed that all Malaysians are safe and unaffected.

In Thailand, the ministry said preliminary reports also confirmed that no Malaysians have been injured.

“Malaysians residing in or travelling through Myanmar and Thailand are advised to remain vigilant, stay informed through local authorities, and take all necessary safety precautions,” the statement stated.

Malaysia, through the Foreign Ministry, extends its deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims and families affected by the devastating earthquakes.

According to media reports, a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). A 6.4-magnitude aftershock struck the same area minutes later.

Tremors from both quakes were reportedly felt in Chiang Mai, Bangkok, and Ho Chi Minh City.

In Myanmar, local media reported that a state of emergency has been declared in the regions of Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, Eastern Shan State, and the capital Naypyidaw, as authorities continue to assess the extent of the damage.

In Thailand, reports indicate that key transit systems — including the MRT, BTS, and Airport Rail Link in Bangkok — have been suspended following the tremors. Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has declared a state of emergency in Bangkok as damage assessments are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry said that the Embassy of Malaysia in Bangkok, located at the Kronos Office Tower, has been temporarily sealed pending a safety assessment.

“Until further notice, Malaysians are advised to avoid approaching the existing embassy premises.

“In the event of an emergency or severe aftershock, Malaysians in Bangkok are advised to gather at the Embassy Complex next to Sathorn Garden, rather than the Kronos Sathorn Tower location,” the statement added.

Malaysians in Myanmar requiring consular assistance can contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Yangon at No. 82, Pyidaungsu Yeiktha Road, 11191 Dagon Township, Myanmar, or reach the embassy by telephone at +95 1 220 230 / 248 / 249 / 251 or +95 9 772 220230 (for general enquiries or emergencies), or via email at mwyangon@kln.gov.my.

Meanwhile, Malaysians in Thailand requiring consular assistance can contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Bangkok by telephone at +66 87 028 4659 or via email at mwbangkok@kln.gov.my.