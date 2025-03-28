KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has extended Malaysia’s deepest condolences and sympathies to the people of Myanmar following the recent earthquake that has tragically claimed lives and caused widespread destruction.

In a heartfelt statement, Ahmad Zahid also expressed Malaysia’s solidarity with the people of Myanmar and all those affected by this tragic disaster.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the communities enduring loss and destruction.

“We pray for strength, resilience, and safety for the people of Myanmar during this difficult time. May the ongoing rescue and relief efforts be swift and effective, and may those in need receive timely assistance and support,” according to his Facebook posting today.

According to media reports, a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Minutes later, a 6.4 magnitude aftershock hit the same area.

Tremors from both quakes were reportedly felt in Chiang Mai, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City.

In Myanmar, local media reported that a state of emergency has been declared in the regions of Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, Eastern Shan State, and the capital Naypyidaw, as authorities continue to assess the extent of the damage.

In Thailand, reports indicate that key transit systems, including the MRT, BTS, and Airport Rail Link in Bangkok, have been suspended following the tremors, and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has also declared a state of emergency in Bangkok as damage assessments are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement said today that due to strong quakes, several states in Peninsular Malaysia felt the tremors, however, there was no tsunami threat to Malaysia.