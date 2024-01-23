Water tariff adjustment: KPDN hopes traders will not increase sales prices

ALOR GAJAH: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) hopes traders especially those selling food, will not raise sales prices after the implementation of the new water tariff adjustment beginning Feb 1.

Its minister, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said this adjustment only includes water tariffs and not directly on business sales items.

“We will monitor this because the decision to raise the water tariff was a joint decision (Cabinet) that also involved the state governments and the 5th National Water Council Meeting, he said.

“We will examine if there are elements of profiteering but we hope there isn’t because it involves water and not directly goods,“ he said.

He told reporters this at the launching ceremony of the Ihsan Rahmah Sales Programme (PJIR) for the Visit Melaka Year 2024. The launch was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh at a supermarket in Masjid Tanah town here today.

On Jan 17, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) said the water tariff adjustment for domestic users in Peninsula Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan, that will be implemented on Feb 1, will see an average increase of 22 sen per cubic metre of water. -Bernama