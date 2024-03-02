Welfare agencies urged to help ease burden on Bella’s family

BATU PAHAT: Agencies and welfare organisations have been urged to assist in easing the burden on the family of murder victim, Mila Sharmilah Samsusah, also known as Bella, particularly her two children aged five and two.

Senior political secretary to Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, said the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) should meet with the victim’s next-of-kin to inquire about their needs and provide moral support.

“We are contemplating providing them additional support and hopeful that welfare agencies or other organisations can contribute to help alleviate their burden,” he told reporters after visiting and handing over aid to the deceased’s family at their home in Taman Soga here today.

On Jan 24, Bella’s boyfriend, Mohammad Haikal Mahfuz, 25, was charged with murdering the woman between 11pm on Dec 14 and 5.30am on Dec 15 between Jalan Kelapa Bali, Taman Soga and Jalan Parit Besar, Kampung Parit Besar and also an abandoned house at Lorong Imam Jailani, Jalan Besar, Tongkang Pechah here.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s sister, Norhisham, 36, said two lawyers have volunteered to hold a watching brief during the murder trial which is scheduled to commence on Feb 19.

On Jan 19, the police recovered an incomplete human skeleton from a house after they were led to the place by one of the main suspects in the disappearance of Bella.

Bella, 32, was last seen leaving her house in her boyfriend’s car at 11.50pm on Dec 14 last year to go to a nearby laundry. - Bernama