Welfare society to expand services in Beijing, Guangzhou

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia China Welfare Advisory Society has revealed plans to expand to Beijing and Guangzhou, in China by year-end, to enhance the well-being of Malaysians studying and living there.

Its deputy president Tan Keng Kang said the society’s presence in such cities will help deliver key support encompassing legal advice, cultural guidance and community networkin g opportunities.

“Our move will allow us to promptly assist Malaysians in distress and address challenges such as legal issues, language barriers or cultural misunderstandings.

“Beyond individual support, our extended reach aims to deepen the bond between Malaysia and China, foster cross-cultural understanding and promote cooperation across various aspects of life there,” he said.

The society is also dedicated to aiding Chinese nationals during their visits or residence in Malaysia.

Since its inception in 2016, Tan said it has successfully addressed nearly 1,000 cases of Chinese citizens involved in civil disputes, criminal matters and others.

“We have tackled a variety of challenges that they faced, such as lost passports, visa-related complications, tourist exploitation, love scams, investment scams and online fraud.

“We also assisted them in civil and criminal cases that spanned everything from legal disputes, employment issues, healthcare concerns, and cultural adaptation.”

Tan said the society’s approach ensures that Chinese citizens receive timely and effective support across diverse circumstances.

Through the “Chinese Travellers Affairs Helpdesk” initiative which was established at the KL International Airport in 2017 in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia, Tan said the society enhanced the experience for Chinese tourists and strengthened relationships between the two countries.

The initiative, he said, serves approximately 5,000 Chinese travellers monthly and provides dedicated assistance upon their arrival in Malaysia, fostering a sense of security and confidence among them.

Tan said a significant milestone involved commemorating the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China relations, which symbolised the enduring Sino-Malaysian ties.

“By sustaining collaborations with relevant authorities, diplomatic missions and civil society organisations, we remain committed to addressing emerging challenges.”