Witness: 90 photos with potentially obscene content found in Ebit Lew’s phone data

TENOM: A police officer told the Magistrate’s Court here today that 90 photographs believed to contain obscene elements were found in data extracted from the mobile phone of preacher Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew, or Ebit Lew (pix).

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Forensic Computer Crime Investigation Unit analyst Insp Yip Chang Ching, 43, said that on March 10, 2022, he analysed the data, which was stored in a pen drive, and found the photographs and three video recordings with suspected pornographic elements.

He said this in his examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Zahida Zakaria when asked about the findings of his analysis on the pen drive, a case exhibit handed over by LGMS Berhad to PDRM.

The eighth prosecution witness said he took about four hours and 50 minutes to open the extracted files for reading by forensic software.

“After opening the files, I spent about two days studying and analysing the data to retrieve the required data according to the application in the analysis form prepared by the investigating officer,” he said in the trial of Ebit Lew here.

Yip said the data he analysed also contained reports of two outgoing calls answered by third parties, lasting 136 seconds and 1,346 seconds at 7.28 am on May 1, 2021 and 7.50 am on May 20, 2021, respectively.

He said he handed over the pen drive to the investigating officer on Jan 10 last year.

Lew, 38, faces 11 charges, including outraging the modesty of a woman in her 40s by sending obscene words and images to the victim’s phone number via the WhatsApp application between March and June 2021.

The charges under Section 509 of the Penal Code provide for a prison sentence of up to five years or a fine or both on conviction.

The trial before Magistrate Nur Asyraf Zolhani continues tomorrow. -Bernama