Witness describes spotting two bodies in gas explosion in Puchong

PUCHONG: A man who witnessed the gas explosion at an engineering and electrical factory in Jalan Utama 2/26, Taman Perindustrian Puchong Utama how he spotted the remains of two dead victims minutes after the blast occurred.

The man, a welder at a steel factory who wished to be identified only as Chen, said that he was in the midst of doing welding work when he was shocked by a loud blast.

Thinking the explosion was due to fireworks, Chen went out to check and saw pieces of roofing strewn on threes and a nearby factory was on fire.

“We immediately rushed to help and that’s when I saw the shattered remains of two people there... I felt afraid to enter, so I helped on the outside,” he said when met at the location of the fire here.

Two individuals were killed and two others injured in the incident that occurred around 10 am today.

The deaths of two foreign workers were confirmed by Subang Jaya deputy police chief Supt Mohd Fairus Jaafar, who added that investigations to identify the cause of the explosion was ongoing and the police were checking up on the owner to see if there were any breaches to safety standard operating procedures.

“Preliminary investigations reveal the factor has been in operation for 10 years and has a business license issued by the Subang Jaya City Council.

“The premises and its surrounding area are safe, but we will continue monitoring,” he said, adding that the two injured victims were being treated at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital, Serdang. -Bernama