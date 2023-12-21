Woman, 70, found dead after car skids in Kota Bharu

KOTA BHARU: A 70-year-old woman died after the car she was driving skidded in an incident near a petrol station in Jalan Sultan Ibrahim here yesterday.

Kota Bharu District Police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said police received a report regarding the incident at 3.19pm.

“Preliminary investigation at the scene found that the victim’s Perodua Myvi vehicle was moving slowly from Jalan Zainal Abidin for about 100 metres towards Jalan Sultan Ibrahim without stopping at the junction.

“The victim is believed to be unconscious at that time and the vehicle skidded towards the road divider. Initial investigations also found no criminal elements,” he said in a statement today.

He said the body was taken to the forensics unit of the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital for a post-mortem.

“Investigation is still ongoing and the case has been classified as sudden death,” he said.

He urged anyone who witnessed the incident to go to the nearest police station to assist with their investigations and also reminded the public not to make any speculation regarding the incident. - Bernama