Woman detained for misuse of civil servant’s debit card - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: A 44-year-old woman was arrested by the police on suspicion of misusing a civil servant’s debit card in Desa Petaling last Wednesday.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said the woman was apprehended at 7.45 pm by its Commercial Crime Investigation Division team.

He said the police came across a Facebook post by a 35-year-old man claiming the loss of his debit card.

“After investigation, it was found that two unauthorised withdrawal transactions totalling RM4,400 occurred from his account on Dec 24 and 25 of last year which he was unaware of,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Amihizam said the case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Computer Crimes Act 1997.

He also urged the public to refrain from making speculations regarding this case.–Bernama