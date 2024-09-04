Woman in Sibu loses over RM40,000 in job scam

SIBU: A woman, in her 20s, lost RM41,870 after becoming a victim of a job scam on April 2.

Sibu District police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the woman, a water filter company agent, came across a part-time job advertisement on Facebook using the profile name Sunshine Travel.

The woman, who was attracted to the job which offered a commission for every task given, contacted the phone number listed in the advertisement for more details, he said.

He said the victim was directed to the Cg Concept website for registration purposes and to start the assignment, adding that the victim received a commission of RM100 for the first assignment.

“The victim was then assigned to make reservations at 10 different hotels and make a total payment of RM41,870 through 12 transactions into five different local bank accounts from April 2 to April 3,” he said in a statement today.

Zulkipli said that after making the payments, the victim contacted the suspect to reclaim her capital and commissions but was instead met with various excuses.

The victim lodged a police report yesterday and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.