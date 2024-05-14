RM700 mln potential exports secured during PM Anwar’s visit to Qatar

DOHA: Malaysia has secured potential exports of products and services totalling RM700 million during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s brief official visit to Qatar.

The export commitments were made by various Qatari captains of industry during a business roundtable meeting with Anwar earlier today, announced Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz at a dinner with the Malaysian diaspora here on Monday.

The dinner, hosted by the Prime Minister, was attended by some 500 Malaysians.

“We have received commitments totalling RM700 million. It is a testament to the confidence of Qatari companies in our products and services.

“Besides that, we also see the potential of West Asia, which represents a large market that Malaysia can explore,” Tengku Zafrul told reporters after the dinner.

Earlier in the day, 45 prominent Qatari captains of industry from 36 companies attended the roundtable meeting, representing sectors such as food and food processing, pharmaceuticals, building materials, real estate and construction, education, hospitality and healthcare, finance, aviation, retail/distribution, and digital economy.

During the roundtable dialogue, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Qatar, particularly in trade and investment.

He emphasised Malaysia’s compelling value proposition where robust infrastructure; the rule of law; skilled, trainable talent; disciplined project implementation; and a vibrant business ecosystem make it an attractive destination for investors aspiring to make Malaysia their strategic manufacturing or services hub for the Asian market, to capture fresh opportunities for growth and diversification.

The roundtable meeting was also attended by Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

During the meeting, existing investors and importers expressed their appreciation for Malaysia’s efforts in creating an enabling environment for investment and business growth.

The discussions underscored Malaysia and Qatar’s shared commitment to explore new avenues for cooperation by capitalising on the synergies between both economies.