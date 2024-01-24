Woman jumps off second floor of shophouse to escape immigration raid

SEREMBAN: A foreign woman jumped from the second floor of a shophouse in a bid to escape before being arrested by the Immigration Department in an integrated operation which started at midnight in Seremban 2 here.

Negeri Sembilan Immigration Department director Kennith Tan Ai Kiang said the 35-year-old Myanmar national, who was believed to be drunk, suffered injuries to her head.

He said the woman was among 110 illegal immigrants detained in the operation for not having valid travel documents and overstaying.

Tan said 628 foreigners, aged between two weeks and 51, from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar, Nepal, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka were screened in the operation.

“Investigation and intelligence of almost two weeks found that the house owners rented the houses out to these foreigners at a rate of RM600 to RM800 per month,“ he told reporters here today. - Bernama