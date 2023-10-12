PETALING JAYA: A woman in her 30s survived being hit by a train at a KTM station in Kuala Lumpur after jumping on the tracks earlier today.

A representative from the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said rescue personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene and managed to remove the woman, according to a report by China Press.

The incident took place at 10am.

The woman was said to have “broken into” the KTM station in Kuala Lumpur and jumped onto the tracks then hit by an oncoming train, based on preliminary investigations.

After rescue personnel succesfully took the woman out of the tracks, she was still “semi-conscious” and was found to have sustained “serious head injuries” following the paramedics’ examination.

The severely injured woman was sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for treatment. The extent of her injuries are still unknown.