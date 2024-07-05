Women’s voices in peace and security processes should not be left out - Noraini

KUALA LUMPUR: Women’s voice should not be left out in decision-making processes concerning peace and security, said Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad.

She said this is to ensure equal participation and representation across all governance levels and breaking barriers such as unfair laws, cultural norms and institutional biases.

This however, she said required policy and institutional reform that needed to be answered by governments, including enacting and enforcing laws and policies to support the call.

“Empowering women in peace and security is not merely about upholding rights and fairness. It is a strategic obligation for lasting peace and security.

“By investing in education, amplifying women’s voices, ensuring their safety and support, fostering collaboration, and reforming policies and institutions, we lay the groundwork for women to emerge as catalysts for peace and guardians of security,“ she said.

She said this in her keynote address at the Second Pocket Talk: Women in Peace and Security organised by the National Defence University of Malaysia (UPNM) on the sidelines of the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (NatSec) Asia 2024 exhibition here, today.