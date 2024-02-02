Work-from-home trend impacting mental health

PETALING JAYA: The work-from-home concept, which gained popularity in recent times due to its flexibility, improved work-life balance and time saved in commuting between work and home, appears to have a darker reality.

Malaysian Mental Health Association president Prof Datuk Dr Andrew Mohanraj Chandrasekaran said the negative impact on mental health caused by the work-from-home transition is becoming apparent.

“As the country navigated the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the spotlight intensified on the various implications that working from home introduced to an individual’s psychological well-being.

“This paradigm shift in work arrangements triggered a closer examination of the intricate relationship between remote work and mental health. It has unveiled a landscape that demands exploration and understanding.”

According to a survey report by Jobstreet Malaysia, 67% of companies that are still operating have mandated their employees to work-from-home, but the survey said 48% of employers cited reduced productivity among their staff.

Jobstreet said the preference for remote work is notably high among Gen X employees at 72% and Gen Y at 71%, followed by baby boomers at 66% and Gen Z at 64%.

Andrew, who is also a consultant psychiatrist, said loneliness is a significant concern for individuals working from home, leading to mental health issues.

“An examination conducted by the Integrated Benefits Institute, a non-profit research organisation headquartered in Oakland, California, revealed 40% of individuals who are fully working from home and 38% of those engaged in hybrid work arrangements exhibited a higher likelihood of having symptoms associated with anxiety and depression.”

He said symptoms such as decreased motivation, social isolation and fatigue became prevalent among those working from home.

“Contrary to the belief that solitude promotes calmness, remote workers experienced heightened stress hormones in their bodies. Studies have also established a strong connection between loneliness and disrupted sleep patterns, with lonely individuals being more susceptible to sleep fragmentation.”

He also said lonely people may suffer a weakened immune system and increased inflammation, making them more vulnerable to illnesses.

“Burnout, typically attributed to prolonged workplace pressure, can also be exacerbated by loneliness, and this has a link between extended periods of isolation and the increased susceptibility to burnout.”

Andrew Mohanraj said clinical depression, a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest, and generalised anxiety disorder or constant worrying are among mental health conditions commonly reported in remote work scenarios.

“Employees with pre-existing mental health conditions or those with Type B personalities, which are characterised by need for relationships, extroversion and enthusiasm, are particularly at risk.”

He emphasised recalibrating work-from-home benefits for employees, highlighting the need to shift focus from mere flexibility to the creation of a conducive workspace that nurtures work-life balance.

“Employers play a critical role in safeguarding mental well-being of their workforce and they have to monitor mental health symptoms of their employees.

“This involves being attuned with their well-being through regular check-ins, fostering open communication channels and providing resources for mental health support.”