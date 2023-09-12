Worker suffers burns on legs after falling into molten zinc cauldron

NIBONG TEBAL: A maintenance worker suffered 30 per cent burns on his legs after falling into a cauldron of molten zinc during an incident at the Nibong Tebal Industrial Park here today.

A Penang Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre spokesman said they received an emergency call at 10.58 am and dispatched a team from the Nibong Tebal and Sungai Bakap Fire Station to the location.

“The victim, a maintenance worker, fell into the 450-degree Celcius cauldron, measuring 20x5 sq ft.

“The victim suffered 30 per cent burns on his legs,” he said in a statement, adding that the victim was taken by ambulance to the Sungai Bakap Hospital.–Bernama