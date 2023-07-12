Works Ministry reviewing, improving MLFF implementation - Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry, together with the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), is reviewing all aspects related to the implementation of the Multi-Lane Fast Flow (MLFF) toll payment system, initially planned by the previous government.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexandar Nanta Linggi, in a statement today, said the previous government had obtained in-principle approval for the implementation of the MLFF, which started in 2021.

However, he said the approval was only to facilitate the negotiation process between the parties involved in the implementation of the system.

“Although the planning and preliminary approval process started in 2021, as the current Works Minister, I am aware of the need to conduct some research and improvements.

“This mainly concerns legal aspects to ensure that the MLFF runs smoothly and benefits the people,” he said in response to media reports claiming that there is a monopoly in the implementation of the MLFF.

Nanta said that the highway concessionaires still have the absolute right to collect toll payments as stipulated in the concession agreement, which is still in force.

“Based on this, the ministry’s team and I are working to ensure the smooth running of the MLFF initiative so that it can achieve its expected objectives,” he said.

The implementation of the MLFF toll collection system on highways will utilise the automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) technology and the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system. - Bernama