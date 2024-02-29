Yan residents grateful for Mobile Rahmah Sales

YAN: Residents of Kampung Keda Sungai Udang here have expressed gratitude for the organisation of the Mobile Rahmah Sales in their village, which saved expenses and made it convenient for them to obtain daily necessities.

The majority of the people at the event today hoped such programmes could be held more frequently, especially during times when the cost of living has been high.

Factory worker Norhayati Sasila Saad, 33, said she seized the opportunity to purchase various items such as rice, cooking oil and wheat flour at cheaper prices during the sales.

“I bought quite a few items such as two sacks of rice, sold at RM14 for five kg, wheat flour sold at RM2 compared to RM3.50 and cooking oil at RM2.50 per litre.

“It is indeed cheap and worthwhile for the savings of many families. I hope this Madani government initiative can be continued and enhanced to help the people,“ she told Bernama here.

Senior citizen Khalijah Shafie, 75, said that despite lacking energy, she still came to purchase necessities at the sales because they are much cheaper than grocery store items.

“I pluck up the courage to come with my neighbours as I don’t want to miss out when I see the turnout and many people coming. I buy rice because it’s cheap. Having it in this village is convenient for many people to come,“ she said.

Meanwhile, kindergarten assistant Shahani Shaffiee, 52, shared that the programme is eagerly anticipated by residents, especially those with low incomes.

She said that residents would welcome it if the government were to expand and increase the frequency of the programme so that more people could benefit.

“This programme should be held regularly, at least once a week. If this can be done, I think all citizens would be very grateful to the caring government today,“ she said.

Checks by Bernama found that the public had been queuing up since 8 am for the initiative by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs although it was supposed to start at 9 am.

The programme, the second to be held at that location, benefited nearly 500 residents, mostly the self-employed or fishermen. -Bernama