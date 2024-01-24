Yayasan Sultan Kelantan channels RM1 million to flood victims

PASIR MAS: Yayasan Sultan Kelantan (YSK) has channelled RM1 million in donations to flood victims in the state, said Menteri Besar Datuk Nassuruddin Mohd Daud.

He said that the first phase of the donation was channelled to the area most affected by the flood, namely Pasir Mas district.

“I hope that the donation channelled by YSK can ease the burden of the flood victims in the state,“ he said, after presenting the donation to 500 flood victims at Dewan Apam Putra, here today.

Nassuruddin added that the state government is always prepared to face any possibility of a fourth wave of flooding.

Meanwhile, commenting on the recent incident involving an individual jumping off the bridge in Tendong, Nassuruddin said that the state government will hold discussions with relevant parties, including proposals for the construction of nets.

“We will hold Solat Hajat (prayer of need) on Feb 5, at 10 am, with the hope there will be no more suicide attempts in the area.

“The act of committing suicide by jumping off a bridge is not a solution to a problem, it causes more trouble for many parties and families,” he said.

On Jan 15, a 43-year-old man is believed to have jumped off the Tendong Bridge, here. However, the state Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), together with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), ended the search operation yesterday after failing to find the man.

As of Jan 15, a total of 17 cases of jumping off bridges, believed to be suicide or attempted suicide, have been recorded in Kelantan since 2021.–Bernama