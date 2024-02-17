Youths encouraged to enrol in PSH programme to improve skills

MELAKA: Youths, especially those who are not keen to pursue higher education, are encouraged to enrol in lifelong learning (PSH) programmes offered at community colleges and technical and vocational training (TVET) institutions throughout the country.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud said that this would enable the group to obtain skill certificates in their field of interest and help them improve their economic status, especially through the field of entrepreneurship.

“We offer a range of courses under PSH, especially involving short-term courses, and the Ministry of Education, through the Department of Polytechnics and Community College Education (JPPKK), is actively working to expand and promote this programme.

“Our focus is on the youth...Currently, we are facing some concerns as many of them do not want to further their education after completing their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination,“ he told reporters after the Jejak TVET MADANI @ Polycc programme at the Bukit Beruang Community College here today.

Mustapha said the PSH programme consists of short-term courses available at minimal costs and is accessible through community colleges nationwide.

“...with the certificate they have acquired, they will find it easier to secure employment or start a business in their pursued field,“ he said.

Earlier, Mustapha inaugurated the Lab X Coffee Lounge Incubator Centre, which is run by alumni of the community college.-Bernama