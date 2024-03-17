Zahid: 22m Muslims spend RM5.4b at Ramadan bazaars

TANAH MERAH: Some 22 million Muslims spend almost RM5.4 billion at Ramadan bazaars across the country, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said this was revealed through a study by an Economist from Universiti Sains dan Teknologi Malaysia.

“Spending is acceptable, but always remember, let’s not be wasteful and contradict the essence of Ramadan, which should be a month to educate Muslims to be moderate and not wasteful.

“We have found that on average, 850 kg (of food) is wasted by each individual.

“I know that in the state of Kelantan, the month of Ramadan is like a food festival, what more, the state is very famous for its delicious food and various delicacies,” he said while advising people not to overbuy.

He said this during the Santunan Kasih Ramadan programme held at the Mukim Batang Merbau Mosque here, today.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, handed over a donation of RM293,300 for the improvement of 475 mosques and madrasahs in Southern Kelantan. -Bernama