Zahid: Status of APMM permanent position application to be announced soon

BANGI: The status of the applications for permanent positions for members of the Civil Defence Force (APM) will be announced soon, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also National Disaster Management Committee (NADMA) chairman, said that he has formally submitted the applications himself to the Public Service Department (PSD).

“I was asked to apply for the creation of permanent positions in APM. I have formally applied to the Chief Secretary to the Government.

“And we know that the decision is very positive, Insya-Allah, there will be an announcement soon,” he said in his speech when officiating the Civil Defence Month in conjunction with the celebration of World Civil Defence Day and the 72nd Civil Defence Day 2024 at the APM headquarters here today.

Ahmad Zahid said it was time for the ‘unsung heroes’ of APM to be appreciated by various parties, especially the government.

“On APM, it (permanent positions) has to be done... this is not just about money, but the appreciation for the services of these ‘unsung heroes’ should be appreciated by all,” Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said.

In November last year, then Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali was reported to have extended matters related to the permanent appointment of APM personnel to the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) before being submitted to the PSD.

In line with its 72-year establishment, Ahmad Zahid wants participation as volunteers in the force to be expanded to all segments of society, including celebrities, professionals and media practitioners.

He said 60 days were given to APM to realise this and to open up opportunities for media practitioners to participate.

“For journalists, as I mentioned in my previous speech, I want fellow journalists from various print, electronic and social media to be part of APM.

“This will be useful to involve them in humanitarian efforts in providing more prominent coverage for their respective agencies,” he said.

“Let us never forget the media. The media is ‘the fourth estate,‘ an agency or body that is important in helping us create awareness among the people... so that what we do is not perceived as just a small matter but an important one,” he said. -Bernama