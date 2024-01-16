Zambry: Collaboration with community, industry important in determining suitability of PSH

MELAKA: Collaboration with the local community and also the state government in determining the appropriate Lifelong Learning (PSH) course requirements is very important, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir (pix).

He said the involvement with the industry is also recommended so that the programme offered will produce graduates to meet the market requirements, thus being able to generate the state’s economy in a more sustainable and prosperous way.

“I also want to see the process of knowledge transfer to the community taking place among educators and students of community colleges and polytechnics as these two institutions do not just produce graduates who meet the job market, especially in the latest areas of skill, but also for Technical and Vocational Education and Training or TVET,” he said in a statement here today.

Earlier today, Zambry paid an official working visit to Kolej Komuniti Jasin (KKJ) and Politeknik Merlimau Melaka (PMM).

In his first visit to the community college and polytechnic after being appointed as Higher Education Minister, Zambry also took note of the needs of KKJ and PMM in continuing to provide excellent services to the local community.

In the meantime, he said the field trip to institutions of higher learning (IPTs) is one of the ministry’s main agenda in efforts to raise the image of IPTs nationwide, and these IPTs include public, private, polytechnic as well as community colleges, and at the same time to listen to and approach students, instructors and campus residents. -Bernama