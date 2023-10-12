Zayn Rayyan case: Police investigation focuses on storage facility

PETALING JAYA: In the ongoing murder investigation of six-year-old autistic boy Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, the police redirected their focus to a storage facility about 50 metres from Block R, Apartment Idaman in Damansara Damai.

As the investigation entered its fourth day, reporters at the location observed two sniffer dogs from the K9 Unit and several Royal Malaysia Police Forensic Unit personnel inspecting the storage space at the site for almost four hours.

The two sniffer dogs, Gucci and Ricks, from Bukit Aman and the KLIA District Police Headquarters, were led into the structure that is believed to store motorcycles, plastic chairs, and canopies, after which one of them was taken into Block R to inspect several apartment units.

The owner of the storage facility, Noraini Ahmad, 51, said it is always kept locked and is only opened to take out the motorcycles for her family members.

“About half an hour after the tracker dogs were taken into the store, police informed me that the inspection was completed and allowed me to lock it.

“But a short while later they asked me to unlock it again to continue their inspection,“ she told reporters who had been gathered at the location since 10 am.

After almost four hours of investigations, the K9 Unit and Forensic Unit were seen leaving the location at about 2.15 pm.

Earlier, Selangor Deputy Police Chief Datuk S Sasikala Devi surveyed the location at about 11.15 am.

Yesterday, another two K9 sniffer dogs, Falco and Jimmy, were taken to the spot where Zayn Rayyan’s body was found in a stream near Block R.

The K9 Unit has played a major role in search efforts during several disasters in the country which needed the type of expertise that is unmatched by high-tech devices. - Bernama