Zayn Rayyan loved admiring murals - Neighbour

PETALING JAYA: Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, the six-year-old autistic boy who was found dead near a stream by his home in Idaman Apartments, Damansara Damai last Wednesday, loved admiring murals drawn by residents that adorned the walls of the staircases in his block, his neighbours said today.

Neighbour Noorshamilla Kamaruddin, 31, said Zayn Rayyan loved to walk up the middle staircase to his home as he was able to look at the murals depicting the Malaysian state flags and Marvel cartoon characters, even though there were other stairs nearer to his unit.

“Zayn Rayyan loved admiring drawings, and the mural artist is also a resident here, there are murals on every floor, but only near the middle stairs. This particular mural was drawn during the Movement Control Order, and near lower down there’s a painting of the Jalur Gemilang,” she told reporters when met at the apartment block.

Fellow resident, Esma Hakim, 28, said since the incident with Zayn Rayyan, he was unable to send his three children to school as they refused to go out of fear.

Right now, they just refuse to go, I’ve informed the teachers about their fears, we as parents are also concerned about letting our children go,” he said.

Esma also shared that the entire Block R of the apartments have been very quiet, unlike before, when it was very merry, with children playing around in the evening till sunset.

Block S apartment resident Anzari Ali Ahmad, 68, who has a three-year-old grandchild, also voiced his concern about the incident, stating that it was the first time in his 20 years living there that such a tragedy occurred.

Checks by Bernama at the site of the incident revealed that it was still cordoned off by the police, who are engaged in investigations. - Bernama