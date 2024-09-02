Zayn Rayyan murder: RM20,000 reward won't hinder police probe -IGP

PETALING JAYA: The RM20,000 reward offered by the Selangor chapter of the Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) for information leading to the arrest of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin’s murderer will not hinder police investigations.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix) said the reward was an initiative by the non-governmental organisation to offer support to the child's family.

Asked if certain individuals are taking advantage of the reward offered, Razarudin said police have not received any reports on the matter so far.

He was speaking to reporters after conducting an aerial survey of the traffic flow following the school holiday season and the Chinese New Year celebration.

On Feb 6, Selangor MCPF deputy chairman Datuk Seri A.Thaiveegan said the reward was intended to expedite the delivery of justice in the case.

On Dec 5, the six-year-old autistic boy was reported missing in Damansara Damai near here and was found dead near a stream about 200 metres from his home at Apartment Idaman the next day.

A post-mortem revealed injuries to his neck and body, leading to the conclusion that he had been killed. -Bernama