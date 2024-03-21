Zayn Rayyan’s murder: Police refute allegations of tardy investigation

SUBANG JAYA: Police deny that they were slow to act in investigating the murder of autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin as alleged by certain parties.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan (pix) said police had worked tirelessly to locate Zayn Rayyan since the day he was reported missing until the discovery of the child’s body, and all parties can evaluate the efforts made throughout the investigation.

“Since day one, all parties have worked tirelessly; the police have done their best. We have kept people informed of the progress of the investigation and called on those with information to come forward,“ he said at a press conference at the Subang Jaya district police headquarters here today.

He said police had looked at various angles, including technical aspects, to identify the suspect who murdered the eldest child of Ismanira Abdul Manaf and Zaim Ikhwan.

This includes using internet protocol addresses detected at the location where the body was found, as well as sending fingerprints and deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) samples to the International Police (Interpol). However, they still could not provide clear evidence of the suspects involved in the murder.

The body of Zayn Rayyan, six, was found in a stream near his house at Apartment Idaman in Damansara Damai, near here, on Dec 6, one day after he was reported missing.

A post-mortem showed that he was murdered and suffered injuries to his neck and body after trying to defend himself.

Various efforts have been made to track down the murderer but no suspects have been detected so far. -Bernama