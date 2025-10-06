PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has announced that a total of 10 substrategies under the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2024-2028 have been completed as of June 3.

The success of the implementation of the 10 substrategies by seven leading agency heads, including the MACC, was announced by MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, who chaired the 2024-2028 NACS Performance Coordination Meeting with the 2025 Leading Agencies today.

MACC in a statement today announced that five substrategies were completed last year, while another five substrategies were completed by June 3.

“The success of the implementation of these 10 substrategies is a manifestation of the commitment and efficiency of the agencies involved in carrying out their respective responsibilities,“ according to the statement.

In addition, the MACC stated that this success also demonstrates the government’s commitment to strengthening governance and combating corruption comprehensively, systematically, and consistently thereby enhancing public confidence at both national and international levels.

The 10 substrategies include incorporating themed weeks on ethics, noble values, and anti-corruption into the academic calendar in schools and improving the implementation of Integrity and Anti-Corruption Courses in higher education institutions.

Among the substrategies is ensuring the implementation of the Governance, Integrity, and Anti-Corruption Strengthening Module (MPGIA) by the Chief Secretary and department heads at the ministry, department and agency levels, and enhancing governance and the internal audit function in the public service.

Among other things, it includes drafting legislation to regulate entry points to ensure national border security and enhance the screening system in the recruitment of civil servants.

“To ensure the continuity of implementation and success of each NACS substrategy, the MACC Chief Commissioner urged all heads of Leading Agencies to strengthen internal coordination through their respective Integrity Units,“ said the statement.

According to the MACC, Azam also emphasised the need to foster close collaboration between departments within ministries and agencies to ensure a comprehensive approach to implementing the strategy.

The MACC added that the achievements of the NACS implementation can be accessed by the public through the official d-NACS website, which serves as an interactive digital dashboard.