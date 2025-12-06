MELAKA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) Ayer Keroh here today to launch the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Day 2025 celebration.

The prime minister, who arrived at about 11.05 am, was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

This year’s National TVET Day celebration is held for three days starting yesterday, during which various programmes and activities are held, including the participation of more than 60 companies and employers from inside and outside Melaka, offering about 5,000 job opportunities in various fields.

A total of 12 ministries are involved in organising the celebration, including the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT), Ministry of Education Malaysia (KPM), Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA), and Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI).

National TVET Day, celebrated on June 2 every year, is a manifestation of the government’s commitment and resolve to make the field a key platform in producing a dynamic, skilled and competitive workforce for the future.

A two-day 4th ASEAN TVET Council Regional Policy Dialogue (ATC 4th RPD) has also been held since yesterday in conjunction with the National TVET Day 2025 celebration.