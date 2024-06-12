PUTRAJAYA: About 10,000 students from the Industrial Training Institute (ILP) and the Advanced Technology Training Centre (ADTEC) will be deployed to flood-hit states to provide post-flood mission services and repair damaged electrical equipment for victims.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said the skills of ILP and ADTEC students in repairing electrical equipment could help flood victims return to a normal life and save on expenses.

“Once flood victims return home, we (the students) will look at plugs, wiring and so on to ensure they can re-use household appliances,“ he said after launching the ‘MADANI Charity Squad: Wira Kesuma’ here today.

He said for ILP students who have expertise in automotive vehicles, students will also be deployed to inspect damaged cars or motorcycles to carry out repairs.

Regarding the ministry’s Ihsan MADANI Squad, Abdul Rahman said a total of 1,187 volunteers from various agencies under the ministry were mobilised to Kelantan to assist in the post-flood mission.

“Kelantan is the state (in focus) for the Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma) at the moment, I believe we are not only to be mobilised in Kelantan but other states too because it depends on the flood situation that occurs,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said the agency under Kesuma, the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp; which collects levy from employers to fund manpower training), also agreed to contribute RM700,000 to help flood victims.

“For flood victims (the contribution) is not big, in fact it is little compared to the (damage) faced by flood victims,“ ​​he said.

At the event, Bank Islam also handed a RM80,000 contribution to support post-flood repair of Wira Kesuma to the Ministry of Human Resources (MOHR/Kesuma).