MOE ensures support for Putri Qisya’s welfare and emotional recovery

ALOR SETAR: The Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE) has pledged full support for Putri Qisya Nur Izzat, 12, ensuring her welfare and emotional recovery following the tragic drowning incident that claimed her entire family.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek stated that the ministry will oversee her psycho-emotional well-being throughout her schooling years.

Fadhlina emphasised that Putri Qisya’s class teacher, whom she is close to, will monitor her emotional state. “MOE will take full responsibility for her as long as she is under the MOE.

“I have asked the teacher to monitor her psycho-emotional and welfare throughout her studies at this school,“ she said after visiting Putri Qisya at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seberang Perak Baru.

Currently, Putri Qisya has not fully resumed school as she continues her emotional recovery. She is receiving counselling from the Social Welfare Department.

“She will return to her studies when she feels emotionally ready,“ Fadhlina added.

During the visit, Fadhlina handed over compensation from the Malaysian School Student Takaful Scheme and donations from the National Education Foundation and Kedah State Education Department.

The tragedy occurred on July 7 when Putri Qisya’s parents and four siblings were found dead in a car believed to have plunged into Sungai Korok. - Bernama