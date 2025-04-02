107 Phase One JENDELA telecommunication towers completed in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 107 telecommunication towers under Phase 1 of the National Digital Network (JENDELA) Plan in Johor have been fully constructed.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) of Johor director, Nurzie Ibrahim said that 91 of the towers are fully operational while the remaining 16 are expected to be operational in stages by the third quarter of this year.

“This is proof of our commitment to ensuring telecommunication technology continues to grow rapidly. The presence of sophisticated infrastructure and quality services will indirectly narrow the digital gap between communities in the country.

“Telecommunications is the pulse of economic and social progress. We can connect communities, expedite the dissemination of information and raise the people’s quality of life,” she said at the launch of the handing-over ceremony for the 107 Phase One JENDELA Towers in Johor here today.

She said the state MCMC remains committed to ensuring the sector continues to grow for the benefit of everyone.

The districts of Mersing and Kota Tinggi have the highest number of JENDELA Phase 1 telecommunication towers with 22 each, followed by Pontian (12); Kluang (11); Segamat (10); Batu Pahat (nine); Muar (eight); Tangkak (seven); Johor Bahru (four); and Kulai (two).

On Dec 14, 2024, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil was quoted as saying that a total of 1,385 out of 1,661 telecommunication towers under Phase 1 of the JENDELA Project had been completed.

Fahmi was also reported to have said that, of the total, only 808 towers have been operational for the past two years since the JENDELA project was implemented.

JENDELA aims to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban areas by connecting fibre optic lines in nine million premises with the target of 100 per cent of the best internet coverage in populated areas with internet speeds exceeding 100 Mbps.